Second Covid-infection on St. Eustatius

Journalist Dick Drayer was transferred to the hospitainer early Saturday morning, before being flown out to St. Maarten. Photo: Dick Drayer.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- For the second consecutive day, a new infection of Covid-19 has been found in St. Eustatius.

Yesterday the island was confronted with a first imported case of Covid-19, when NOS journalist Dick Drayer, who flew into the island on Wednesday evening, tested positive for the virus after staring to feel ill. Drayer was immediately isolated and, in the meantime, flown over to St. Maarten for additional monitoring.

On Saturday however, a second infection was found on the island. According to Statia Government, the two cases are completely unrelated. Both cases however, are imported.

A resident returning from a medical referral abroad tested positive on the so called exit-test which is executed 5 days after return to the island in case of return from a a high risk country.

Monitoring

The Health Department on St. Eutatius is busy with contact tracing and monitoring, especially after the infection of Drayer become known. While Drayer is fully vaccinated and he had undergone a PCR-test before traveling to St. Eustatius, he was in contact with various people on the island, before starting to feel ill.