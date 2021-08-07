- 2Shares
Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- For the second consecutive day, a new infection of Covid-19 has been found in St. Eustatius.
Yesterday the island was confronted with a first imported case of Covid-19, when NOS journalist Dick Drayer, who flew into the island on Wednesday evening, tested positive for the virus after staring to feel ill. Drayer was immediately isolated and, in the meantime, flown over to St. Maarten for additional monitoring.
On Saturday however, a second infection was found on the island. According to Statia Government, the two cases are completely unrelated. Both cases however, are imported.
A resident returning from a medical referral abroad tested positive on the so called exit-test which is executed 5 days after return to the island in case of return from a a high risk country.
Monitoring
The Health Department on St. Eutatius is busy with contact tracing and monitoring, especially after the infection of Drayer become known. While Drayer is fully vaccinated and he had undergone a PCR-test before traveling to St. Eustatius, he was in contact with various people on the island, before starting to feel ill.
Also read:
- Four tourists Bonaire test positive on Saturday
- Progressive Labor Party Invites Statians to Register ZVK Complaints
- Second Covid-infection on St. Eustatius
- Kushina di Bario Nort di Salinja: Meals made by and for Residents of Nort di Salinja
- Visiting NOS Correspondent turns out infected with Covid-19 in St. Eustatius
- Two additional cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire
- Prevent Flooding
- TCB congratulates Olympic windsurfer Kiran Badloe with trip to Bonaire
- Keeping Goats in Saba in a Sustainable Manner is a Challenge
- One new infection on Thursday, total unchanged
- Take NAAT (PCR) test 48 hours before Traveling to Bonaire
- Malfuntion Booster Station Sewer Station Kaya Neerlandia Solved
- Progressive Labour Party St. Eustatius launches Fraction Support
- Landslide causes Emergency Closure of Slave Path on St. Eustatius
- Construction of Galileo Sensor Station Bonaire transferred to Rijksvastgoedbedrijf