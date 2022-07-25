Second Summer School for Dutch Language Teachers Statia and Saba

ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM- In the week of 11 July, the second edition of the Saba Statia NVT Zomerschool took place. This is a summer school for teachers who teach Dutch in the primary schools of Saba and Sint Eustatius. The is organized by Adriaan D’Haens, director of Helder Language Academy and language teaching expert.

“During the summer school, the teachers follow a busy programme packed with inspirational workshops and presentations about language education. It is a great example of how, with the support of Erasmus+, expertise can be shared across borders. Teachers and researchers who work in Belgian education share their insights and expertise with colleagues who are faced with similar challenges, on the other side of the ocean” says D’Haens. Among others, the Expertise Center for Effective Learning (Thomas More Hogeschool), Education Centre Ghent and the reading pop-up WOORDOORD from Kortrijk were present.

No fewer than 10 teachers were willing to sacrifice part of their summer holidays to invest time in their professional development as a teacher of Dutch as a Foreign Language. The participants should be commended for this, their teaching is sure to benefit from it!”

City of Ghent

For the second time in a row the summer school is hosted by the city of Ghent. The ties with the city were further strengthened for this edition. For example, this year the impressive building of De Krook served as course location and the teachers got the opportunity to visit the collection of Dutch textbooks for learning of Dutch at the city library. The summer school ended with an official reception at the city hall, hosted by Evita Willaert, alderman for Education.

The Saba Statia NVT Zomerschool from 11 to 15 July in Ghent is an initiative of Adriaan D’Haens, language education expert and director of Helde Language Academy. It is organized in collaboration with the primary schools of St. Eustatius and Saba, the City of Ghent and benefits from the support of Erasmus+. More information can be obtained by mail: adriaan@nederlandsopsabaenstatia.eu.