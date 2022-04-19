Second Whale and dolphin research program starts in Caribbean

Photos : Caribbean Cetacean Society.

The whale and dolphin research program Ti Whale An Nou was started March 25, 2022 and the objective is to study the diversity, distribution and quantity of whales and dolphins in the Caribbean.

Six scientific expeditions of 15 days will take place between March and September 2022. The results will be used to determine what is needed to protect these large mammals. This expedition is coordinated by the Caribbean Cetacean Society (CCS) and is made possible thanks to several partners.

Name

The name of the research project Ti Whale An Nou is a mixture of French and English Creole and it means ‘our little whales’. The first expedition of this year was recently finalized.