Secretariat CPB BES now with office at Kaya Industria

KRALENDIJK – The Secretariat of the Supervisory Committee for the Protection of Personal Data BES (CBP BES) has reached a significant milestone in its development. After a humble start in 2014, the Secretariat now has its own location.

In 2014, the Secretariat established itself in the former APNA building, now known as the SSO building, with one room and one employee dedicated to data protection for Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. In 2017, the Secretariat moved to Kaya Alm. P L. Brion (the former IND building), where it shared office space with the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), which provided new opportunities and strengthened collaboration within the supervisory organization.

After multiple attempts to find alternative accommodations, the Secretariat finally has its own location. The Secretariat is ready to support citizens and organizations with inquiries regarding the processing of personal data and will further intensify its supervisory tasks from the new location.