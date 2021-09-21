Selibon continues with waste separation project on public beaches













Sorobon is the first beach to receive colored wheelie bins for the waste separation project on our public beaches. This project involves a change from blue wheelie bins to wheelie bins with different colors. There are wheelie bins of 4 different colors placed for 4 types of waste.

The green bin is for residual waste (such as food scraps), the yellow bin is for glass (such as glass bottles and jars), the blue bin is for cardboard (such as cardboard boxes), the orange bin is for plastic (such as plastic cups, plates, spoons, knives and forks) and the iron wheelie bin is for charcoal.

By separating waste in this way, you contribute to a healthier environment and cleaner beaches. Selibon’s task of processing the waste also becomes easier and more efficient.

In the coming two weeks, an analysis will be made of the amount and type of waste that is deposited in the wheelie bins. If you have any questions or comments regarding this project, please feel free to contact us.

Let’s continue to take good care of Bonaire!