SELIBON is experiencing delays due to equipment breakdown

KRALENDIJK – Waste management company SELIBON has been struggling with equipment breakdown for the last few days. As a result, garbage is collected later than usual in some neighborhoods.
On Thursday, the company announced that it would continue to work until extra late, so as not to have to deviate from the normal route. Tomorrow it may still happen that the garbage truck arrives later than usual.
SELIBON says it is doing its best to catch up and apologizes for any inconvenience.
