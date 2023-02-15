Selibon NV places new waste separation station in Tera Kòrá

KRALENDIJK – On February 10th, 2023, Selibon NV installed a new Milieustation (waste separation station) in the Tera Kòrá neighborhood. This station includes a container where residents can separate plastic, cardboard, metal, and glass for recycling. The Milieustation is located on the corner of Kaya Valdivia and Kaya Monseigner Nieuwindt.

Similar stations have been successfully implemented in other neighborhoods like Hato, Rincon, and Amboina. The goal is to encourage residents and tourists to separate their waste, and Selibon NV plans to install more stations in the future to continue promoting recycling on Bonaire.

Selibon NV thanks all residents of Bonaire for their efforts in separating their waste, and is pleased to provide this new facility in Tera Kòrá.

