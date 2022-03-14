Selibon participated actively in BON DOET 2022

KRALENDIJK – As every year, Selibon has again actively participated in BON DOET this year with jobs for the Bon Kuido Foundation and Hardin di Maracaibo.

Hardin di Maracaibo is a nice garden where the children of Bon Kuido do their activities. When it rains, the garden turns into a mud puddle and the children cannot do their activities there. Selibon has donated some trucks with diabase and also spread the diabase in the garden to prevent everything from turning into mud when it rains. At the Bon Kuido Foundation, Selibon mowed the grass and pruned branches and also placed a new fence.

Fundashon Bon Kuido was very happy with all the work Selibon has done during the BON DOET days.