Selibon signs agreement with Union

Both Union and AFBW say they are happy with the agreement signed. Photo: Selibon

KRALENDIJK – On Friday Waste Management company Selibon N.V. has signed an agreement with the representative of the employees: the AFBW trade union/ The agreement should lead to a new collective labor agreement for the employees.

Tensions had arisen in the past week due to differences of opinion about the agreements made to date and the correct application of, among other things, the company’s wage table. In addition, several contracts with temporary staff were not renewed. The employees involved, who had been hired for a certain period of time, saw a kind of reprisal on the part of the management.

Protocol

According to Selibon, the new protocol between the company and the union has been smoothed out again and negotiations are continuing.

