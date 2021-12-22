Selibon signs protocol with trade union about collective bargaining













Union-leader Cherrel Kwidama of the AFBW and Managing Director Rudsel Leito of Selibon signed the protocol on Tuesday.

KRALENDIJK- Garbage processor Selibon has signed a protocol with the General Federation of Bonairean Employees (AFBW) about the start of negotiations on a new Collective Labor Agreement (CLA).

The AFBW was recently elected as the employee’s representative in a referendum, organized by the Government Mediator for the BES-islands.

Both parties emphasize that the preliminary discussions, which led to agreements contained in the protocol, took place in a friendly atmosphere. “After a time of unrest and turbulence in the company, it is now time for talks and negotiations, in the interest of the employees of the Company,” says Rudsel Leito. He is Managing Ddirector at the Government-owned Company.

Fast

AFBW chairman Cherrel Kwidama agrees that the talks went well and smoothly. “We were able to find each other quickly and I share Mr Leito’s view that there is a good atmosphere and mutual respect,” said the union leader.