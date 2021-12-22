- 3Shares
KRALENDIJK- Garbage processor Selibon has signed a protocol with the General Federation of Bonairean Employees (AFBW) about the start of negotiations on a new Collective Labor Agreement (CLA).
The AFBW was recently elected as the employee’s representative in a referendum, organized by the Government Mediator for the BES-islands.
Both parties emphasize that the preliminary discussions, which led to agreements contained in the protocol, took place in a friendly atmosphere. “After a time of unrest and turbulence in the company, it is now time for talks and negotiations, in the interest of the employees of the Company,” says Rudsel Leito. He is Managing Ddirector at the Government-owned Company.
Fast
AFBW chairman Cherrel Kwidama agrees that the talks went well and smoothly. “We were able to find each other quickly and I share Mr Leito’s view that there is a good atmosphere and mutual respect,” said the union leader.
Also read:
- Makana cancels Ferry Runs for 5th Consecutive Day
- MV-Niki will be executing Ferry Connection while Makana is being repaired
- Aruba, Curaçao and St.Maarten go back to ‘high risk’ on Thursday
- Selibon signs protocol with trade union about collective bargaining
- Government takes measures against aggressive dogs
- Vacature Communicatieadviseur Sint Eustatius
- Agentschap Telecom donates generator to APEM
- Nature Foundation Begins School Presentations for In-No-Plastic Initiative to Reduce Plastic
- Posthumous honor for Saba-born Jewish nurse Thelma Polak
- Succesful visit of ‘Op Stoom’ Employees Netherlands to St. Eustatius wrapped up
- St. Eustatius introduces long term COVID-19 strategy
- Makana expects service to resume on Tuesday
- Traveling abroad?
- Understaffing leads to hour-long queues and delays at Curaçao Airport on Friday
- Infection rate Bonaire stays relatively high