Sentro AKSESO organizes special year-end night for elderly

KRALENDIJK – On Monday, December 11th, AKSESO organized an activity for senior clients. The activity took place at the Sentro di Bario Amboina.

A total of about 75 clients participated in the event which saw -among others- a special dinner, the presence of Santa Clause and live music. This year was the second time that the event was organized.

“Our clients are always hugely appreciative of events like this”, said Shaedro Baromeo of Sentro Akseso.

The participants were picked up and dropped back of by special busses.