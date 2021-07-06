Seven additional crew members test positive for Covid-19 on Annuket Saphire

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- There are seven additional crew members on the Annuket Saphire who have tested positive for the Coronavirus.
This was communicated by Government Commissioner Alida Francis. According to Francis, the 7 infections come on top of the four infections yesterday. All crew members who have tested positive for the virus, have been put in strict isolation.
Initially the idea was for the tanker to sail back to Suriname. Due to the large number of infections among the crew members, this is however no longer possible. “They needs a minimum level of crew members to operate the ship and this is no longer possible”, said Francies in a video statement.
According to the Government Commissioner, the Public Health Department is monitoring the situatio on the ship, with assistance from the Dutch RIVM. If needed, medical assistance will be provided out of St. Eustatius.
