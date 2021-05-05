Seven new Covid-infections Bonaire!













Kralendijk- The stream of positive news over the past few days has abruptly come to an end, now that on Tuesday 7 7 persons tested positive for Covid-19, out of a total of 38 people who went in to get the test.

At the same time, three people have recovered. This leads to a modest uptick in total cases to 13. The question, of course, will be what happens over the next few days. The new infections are not surprising in the sense that about 2 weeks ago, the drastic measures to prevent spread of the illness were scaled down quite drastically.







Good news is that the total number of people treated at the hospital because of Covid-19 is down to just one single person.