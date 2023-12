ORANJESTAD- Seven Statian residents officially became Dutch citizens at a ceremony at the community centre on Wednesday 13 December 2023 presided over by Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Head of Cabinet Rient Hassell.

The seven are Hipolito Herrera Rodriguez, Patrica Winifred Wesley, Shelley Greer Works-Smith, George Alan Works, Eudia Hillegonda Audrey Knel, Jojelin Karime Sanchez Castillo and Walter Ree Moore.