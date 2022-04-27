Seven Royal Decorations on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD-Seven Statian residents have been honored on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022, with a Royal Decoration for 2022 on behalf of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands.

The recipients are Althea Cecilia Merkman, Arlene Laurie Cuvalay-Halbert, Ethelda Woodley-Warner, Irving Maurice Brown, George Odongo Wodbura, Pamela Doreen Berkel and Rita Violet Hassell-Bass.

The 7 recipients have diverse backgrounds ranging from culture, journalism, care for fellow men, love for community, education, and care for Mother Nature.

Lasting contributions

“These persons have not only dedicated time and effort in pursuit of providing a better quality of life for themselves and others but have also excelled in lasting contributions to their island.,” said Government Commissioner Alida Francis during the Royal Decorations ceremony held in the Mike van Putten Youth Center.