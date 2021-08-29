Seven Seas Water with donation to Sundial School













1 Share

PHILIPSBURG- Seven Seas Water (St. Maarten) has once more has made a monetary donation to the Sundial School breakfast/lunch program for the schoolyear 2021-2022.

Seven Seas Water (St. Maarten) Managing Director Franklyn Richards presented the donation on Friday to Sundial School Principal Mireya Regales-Peterson and Acting Principal of the Sundial School La Vaune Hodge-Henry, in the presence of two Sundial School students.

Seven Seas Water (St. Maarten) has been making an annual donation to the school’s breakfast/lunch program for several years in a row. The Sundial School breakfast/lunch program, first introduced by now retired educator Jackie Morris, targets students whom are known to come to school on an empty stomach.

Committed

“Seven Seas Water is committed to keep supporting initiatives such as the Sundial School breakfast/lunch program. A program like this has become even more necessary during the current pandemic and the economic hardship which has affected many families on the island”, said Richard.

Donations like these fit in the philosophy of Seven Seas Water to be a good corporate citizen.