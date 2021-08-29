- 1Share
PHILIPSBURG- Seven Seas Water (St. Maarten) has once more has made a monetary donation to the Sundial School breakfast/lunch program for the schoolyear 2021-2022.
Seven Seas Water (St. Maarten) Managing Director Franklyn Richards presented the donation on Friday to Sundial School Principal Mireya Regales-Peterson and Acting Principal of the Sundial School La Vaune Hodge-Henry, in the presence of two Sundial School students.
Seven Seas Water (St. Maarten) has been making an annual donation to the school’s breakfast/lunch program for several years in a row. The Sundial School breakfast/lunch program, first introduced by now retired educator Jackie Morris, targets students whom are known to come to school on an empty stomach.
Committed
“Seven Seas Water is committed to keep supporting initiatives such as the Sundial School breakfast/lunch program. A program like this has become even more necessary during the current pandemic and the economic hardship which has affected many families on the island”, said Richard.
Donations like these fit in the philosophy of Seven Seas Water to be a good corporate citizen.
Also read:
- Winair finds solution for Stranded ATR flights
- Seven Seas Water with donation to Sundial School
- Covid-numbers show downward trend in Bonaire
- WEB N.V. updates Dutch Parliamentarians on Investment Plans
- Saba Business Association launches Website
- Suspension of Air Antilles permits cause Winair Cancellations
- Extra Covid test required for US travelers arriving on Bonaire
- Winair cancels all ATR flights till September 7
- Vacancy Unit Leader SBC Guided Living Sint Maarten
- Statia preparing for opening of New Airport Terminal
- Do you operate safely when using gas cylinders?
- Project ‘Brùg di Oportunidat – Bridge to Opportunities’: pruning and maintenance
- Covid figures continue stable on Friday
- Roger Lawrence sworn in as SXM Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication
- Urgent Repair Activities Electricity Ongoing