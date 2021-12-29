Seventeen active Covid-cases on Saba

- 5Shares
THE BOTTOM- The amount of active Covid-19 cases has increased to a total of 17 on Tuesday, the highest number of Covid-infections the island has seen so far.
Noteworthy is the fact that neighbouring St. Eustatius, which at this point is still Covid-19 free, does no longer consider Saba a low-risk island.
So far there have been 30 confirmed cases of Corona, since March 2020. This is still very low. It now remains to be seen what the development over coming days will be.
