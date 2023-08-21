Several collisions cause power outages in neighbourhoods of Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Various collisions that occurred over the past weekend have led to frequent hours-long power outages in the neighbourhoods of Lagoen, Tera Kòrá, and Nikiboko.

On Saturday, an accident on the road to Lagoen left a large number of residents without power for some time. On Sunday, another accident shortly after noon caused a power outage when a pickup truck collided with a lamppost on the road from Lac to Kralendijk. Subsequently, the lamppost and a significant number of power lines were pulled down.

Officers from KPCN who arrived at the accident scene decided to take the driver of the pickup truck to the police station. They strongly suspected that the driver had been drinking and driving.