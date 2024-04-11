News Sharon Hassel Appointed Acting Island Governor St. Eustatius reporter 11-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The swearing in of Sharon Hassell took place on April 10, 2024

ORANJESTAD- On April 10, there were actually two acts of swearing in. Alongside the swearing in of Alida Francis as the new Island Governor, Sharon Hassell has been appointed and sworn in as Acting Island Governor of St. Eustatius. Just as was the case with the swearing in of Francis, Hassell was sworn in by Acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond.

Sharon Christina Hassell (58), is born and raised on St. Eustatius. She has a long track record as Branch Manager for Windward Island Bank and since 2022 for Maduro & Curielsbank. According to RCN, because of her great social involvement, Hassell knows the island well, and has an eye for what is happening on St. Eustatius.

The appointment took place after consultation of Helmond with the Island Council. The appointment is initially for the period of one year. As Acting Island Governor, Hassell will assume office in the absence of the Island Governor, Alida Francis, with all legal powers associated with the office of Island Governor. This will ensure the continuity of the office of the Island Governor.

Confidence

Acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond expressed his confidence with the words; “With Mrs. Hassell Statia has a committed acting Island Governor. I look forward to a good cooperation.”