Shomica Griffith winner Miss Mature Queen 2023 pageant

ORANJESTAD – Shomica Griffith has won the title of Miss Mature 2023. Apart from the title Miss Mature Griffith took four different distinctions: Best Speech, Best Beachwear, Best Evening Gown and Best Interview.

1st Runner-Up turned out to be Teena Lopes and the second Runner-Up turned out Vanessa Barnes. Barnes also won Miss Photogenic and Miss popularity.

Many on the island are commenting positively on the quality of the events in the light of this year’s Carnival Celebrations, which will reach their high point coming weekend.