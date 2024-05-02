Curacao Shopping Mall Operator Sambil holds annual meeting on Curaçao Redactie 02-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Representatives from various shopping centers operated under the Sambil brand in different countries at Curaçao International Airport. Photo: Sambil

WILLEMSTAD – The originally Venezuelan chain of shopping centers, Sambil, is holding its annual conference this year in Curaçao, where the company also operates a shopping center.

“This year we are holding this conference for the first time in Curaçao, with representatives from all our branches in Venezuela, Madrid, and the Dominican Republic,” says the founder of the chain, Salomón Cohen.

Expansion

Although the shopping center in Curaçao initially had a somewhat difficult start, in recent years more and more stores have been added, often from renowned brands, as well as a large supermarket from the French chain Carrefour.

Visitors appreciate the air-conditioned environment for shopping, as well as the many activities organized in the shopping center.