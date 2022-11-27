Shops Bonaire are allowed to open longer again in the run-up to holidays

KRALENDIJK – In the period from 28 November to 4 December and then between 17 and 30 December, the shops may remain open a bit longer than usual.

Shops in the two periods mentioned above are allowed to stay open 10 p.m. On Sundays and public holidays, the shops are allowed to remain open until eight o’clock in the evening in both periods.

There are only three days a year on Bonaire on which all shops must be closed. These are Good Friday, Easter Monday and Christmas Day. Shops can, incidentally, request an exemption from the Lieutenant Governor for the closure, if there are special reasons for this.