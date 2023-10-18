Short industrial action at BONLAB on Tuesday

KRALENDIJK – Employees of BONLAB at Kaya Carlos Nicolaas briefly went on a work stoppage on Tuesday morning in response to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the existence of the local laboratory.

While the laboratory remained closed to potential customers, the staff held meetings, including discussions with representatives from the AFBW union and Deputy James Kroon.

The employees believe that they have been in uncertainty about the near future of the local lab for too long. The work stoppage was suspended later in the morning, but on Tuesday, customers could only come to pick up previously conducted tests.

The laboratory will be open as usual from Wednesday morning.