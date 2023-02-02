2 februari 2023 21:35 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news

Show your Talent from UNICEF now also on Bonaire

15

The idea behind the show is that children perform together with their parent, guardian or carer and strengthen the bond with them. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – On Wednesday, UNICEF organized an interactive theater show, Show your Talent, at Jong Bonaire. The idea behind the theater show is that children, together with their parent, guardian or caretaker, show something of their talent.

The idea behind joint practice and preparation is that the child and parents spend quality time together. “An important element in the development of every child,” says Suzanne Lazlo. She is director of UNICEF Netherlands.

Earlier St. Eustatius and Saba also had a show as part of the Show your Talent programme.

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English