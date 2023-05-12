Significantly fewer traffic fines issued on Bonaire in 2022

KRALENDIJK – In 2022, significantly fewer fines for traffic violations were issued by the police on Bonaire compared to 2021. Last year, 104 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

In 2022, a total of 537 fines were issued. A year earlier, there were still about 1,200. According to the police, the explanation for this is that more warnings were given than fines last year. However, in the first few months of 2023, more fines have already been issued than in all of 2022, as the police announced during the press conference earlier today.

In 2022, 104 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. In the first few months of this year, 47 drivers have already been arrested for drinking too much alcohol. Nowadays, drivers involved in a collision also have to undergo a breathalyzer test. In addition, the Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (Caribbean Netherlands Police Corps) conducts announced and spontaneous targeted alcohol checks at parties and events.

