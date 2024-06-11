News
Signing of new subsidy agreement with Makana Ferry will take place this week
11-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM – From two independent reliable sources, THE BES-Reporter understand that the signing of the so-called Public Service Obligation (PSO) between St. Eustatius and Saba on the one hand and ferry operator Blues & Blues will take place this week.
While so far no specific details of the new agreement have been shared, the agreement will guarantee the continuation of subsidy to the ferry and therewith lower fares.
Makana had recently introduced new higher, unsubsidized fares, as the signing of the agreement for the continuation of the subsidy arrangement took longer than expected.
