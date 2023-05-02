2 mei 2023 13:10 pm

Simadan in Playa also yields colourful sights

The sights in Kralendijk were just as colorful as they were a day earlier in Rincon. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – The simadan in Playa (Kralendijk), which is traditionally held on the day after Dia di Rincon, again produced beautiful pictures this year.

The ‘Simadan na honor di Chana i Doei’ is a tradition that originated after Doei and Chana Diaz decided to also organize a Simadan in Playa, near their home in Playa Pariba. The event has now grown to such an extent that there is now a real parade that is not much inferior to the annual carnival parade.

Deputy Jolinda Craane was present at the opening on behalf of the Executive Council. The organization of the Simadan after Honoer di Chana ku Doei was in the hands of the Fundashon Klave this year.

Family

Judy Diaz addressed the crowd on behalf of Doei and Chana’s family. “I am happy and honored that the tradition my parents started is being continued,” said Diaz.


