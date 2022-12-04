Simulation ZW Groep lets people experience what being blind is like

KRALENDIJK – By means of walk through the center of Kralendijk with a blindfold on, participants in a special activity of the ZW group experienced what it is like to be visually impaired or even completely blind.

Volunteers were blindfolded and then allowed to take to the streets with a guide and a blind cane to experience what that is like. Before the blindfolded volunteers set off, they first received some practical instructions.

Although it is a serious subject, there was a lot of enthusiasm among the participants, while there was also room for a joke and a laugh at situations that arose during the activity.