4 december 2022 16:25 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Healthcare Latest news

Simulation ZW Groep lets people experience what being blind is like

One of the blindfolded participants finding his way through the center of Kralendijk with a blindfold and a blind cane. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – By means of walk through the center of Kralendijk with a blindfold on, participants in a special activity of the ZW group experienced what it is like to be visually impaired or even completely blind.

Volunteers were blindfolded and then allowed to take to the streets with a guide and a blind cane to experience what that is like. Before the blindfolded volunteers set off, they first received some practical instructions.

Although it is a serious subject, there was a lot of enthusiasm among the participants, while there was also room for a joke and a laugh at situations that arose during the activity.


