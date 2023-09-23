Sint Eustatius celebrates 104th birthday of elderly resident

ORANJESTAD – Sint Eustatius celebrated the birthday of ‘Miss Busby’ this week, the island’s oldest resident, who has reached the respectable age of 104 years.

A delegation from the local government visited the nursing home and presented a gift to Miss Busby’s daughter, Bonny Busby.

Present at the celebration were, among others, Commissioner Alida Francis, Acting Commissioner Nicole van der Linden, deputies Arlene Spanner and Reuben Merkman, as well as the director of the Auxiliary Home nursing facility, Violet Gumbs.