Sint Eustatius enthusiastically celebrates Statia Day

ORANJESTAD – On Wednesday, the island of Sint Eustatius celebrated its national holiday in its usual exuberant manner.

The celebration was extra special because this year, for the first time in a long time, there were no restrictions related to Covid-19 prevention, but also because the celebration can take place again in historic Fort Oranje.

The celebration in Fort Oranje was not possible for some years due to the instability of the hill on which the fort is located. Now that the so-called Cliff has been stabilized again by an investment of several millions, the Fort can be freely accessed again.

The official part of the program started at six o’clock in the morning and lasted until about nine o’clock. On November 16, the first salute to the American Warship is commemorated, making Sint Eustatius one of the first powers to recognize the new United States, then consisting of 13 states.

Oranjestad

After the official part, the attendees poured into the streets of Oranjestad, where traditionally breakfast is served together.

In the run-up to the Statia Day festivities, there had been a lot of street activities for almost a whole week, including many performances by bands and dance groups.