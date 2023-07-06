6 juli 2023 15:48 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news Nature Sint Maarten

Sint Maarten Certifies 11 Bird Guides in Successful Training Program

138

Foto Binkie-van Es

PHILIPSBURG – A recent collaborative effort between the Nature Foundation, BirdsCaribbean, and Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR) resulted in the successful certification of 11 participants as bird guides. 

The five-day training program, led by naturalist Binkie van Es, covered birding techniques, equipment use, and identification skills. The newly certified guides will now offer informative tours and presentations to students, residents, and birding enthusiasts. 

This initiative aims to promote bird conservation and highlight Sint Maarten’s diverse bird species, attracting visitors from around the world.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius