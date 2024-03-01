Situation in Statia Harbour resolved for now; Details remain sketchy

ORANJESTAD- The situation at the Statia Harbour, where importers were unable to pick up their goods in past days seems to have been resolved for now.

While details of exactly what has created a conflict remain somewhat unclear, a joint statement by the Customs Department and Statia Government speaks of an ‘unfortunate situation’. “Over the past two days there has been an unfortunate situation at the harbour which resulted in customs officers withholding their labour. The situation has negatively impacted the clearing of goods from the port”.

The statement also promises a ‘thorough investigation’ in what has transpired: “We have agreed that there will be a thorough investigation into what happened and to take steps to improve the cooperation and working relationship between customs and the harbour. We have also agreed that a customs team will visit Statia to meet with the harbour teams to come up with proposals on how the two organisations can work together more optimally and how we can improve the working relationship”.

Reopening

The statement also noted that Custom officers returned to their job on Thursday and would work till 4 PM. On Friday the Customs Office at the Harbour will be open 9 AM and 6 PM, so that importers can come in to clear their goods.