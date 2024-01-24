Six dengue cases on Bonaire, call for prevention

KRALENDIJK – The Public Health Department in Bonaire has registered six cases of dengue this year. Although there is currently no outbreak, the department emphasizes the importance of preventive measures to prevent further spread of the disease. The dengue mosquito transmits the disease. Residents are urged to eliminate breeding sites for this mosquito, such as stagnant water, and to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

The department also advises on how to avoid mosquito bites, such as using DEET-containing mosquito repellent and wearing light, covering clothing. Additionally, it is important to keep homes mosquito-free by using screens, keeping doors and windows closed, and using mosquito nets.

Residents are also encouraged to clean up potential mosquito breeding sites around the house, such as plastic containers, car tires, and cans. Physicians and laboratories are required to report cases of dengue to the Public Health Department, after which the department contacts the affected person for advice and an inspection of possible breeding sites in the vicinity.

For questions about dealing with stored rainwater or mosquito nuisance, residents can contact the Public Health Department at 715-5324. More information about dengue is available on the website https://bonairegov.com/mosquitoes.