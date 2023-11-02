Six fines issued after speed checks on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Tuesday, October 31st, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) conducted two simultaneous traffic checks in collaboration with new police trainees to measure the speed of vehicles. The trainees participated in this check as part of their initial training for the preventive intervention module. The checks took place on the EEG Boulevard and Gobernador Nicolaas Debrot, using a ‘speed laser gun’ to measure the speed of approaching vehicles.

During the check on the EEG Boulevard, a total of 50 drivers were inspected, and 2 received fines for exceeding the maximum allowed speed of 40 km/h, both within and outside urban areas. The measured speeds ranged from 37 to 62 km/h.

On Bulevar Gobernador Nicolaas Debrot, 4 fines were issued to drivers who exceeded the maximum allowed speed of 40 km/h within the urban area, with measured speeds between 50 and 60 km/h.

The KPCN has announced that they will continue conducting speed checks at various locations on the island and warns motorists to be mindful of their speed on the road. The maximum speed within urban areas is 40 km/h, while outside urban areas, a maximum speed of 60 km/h applies.