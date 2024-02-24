Six new Hospitality Instructors for St. Eustatius and Saba

ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM – A total of six participants of the Hospitality Instructor Course CHI have recently been certified.

The course is part of the OCW program/project for in-service training of employees in the hospitality industry. Completion of the course enables the instructors to embark on the next phase of the Hospitality Skills Certification START training program, which will start in the first quarter of 2024.

The aim of the program is to strengthen the hospitality sector on Saba and St Eustatius and promote cooperation between the islands, NIPA and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science. NIPA also collaborates with the renowned American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI). People working in the hospitality industry who take the training can refine their skills and receive an internationally recognized certificate upon completion.

Commitment

“Despite the challenges of fulfilling full-time commitments, consistently attending classes, staying on track, and processing the vast amounts of new information, participants were able to complete the rigorous exams and become AHLEI certified hospitality instructors. This achievement underlines their commitment and resilience, which will translate into extraordinary guidance for future trainees during the NIPA/OCW-CG Hospitality Initiative Workforce training. Their contribution will play an important role in the expansion of hospitality education on both Saba and St Eustatius,” said Ms Anenda Zaandam, AHLEI CHE Master Trainer and Project Lead Facilitator.