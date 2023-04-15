Sky Airline pays an introductory visit to Aruba

ORANJESTAD, ARUBA- A team from the Chilean carrier SKY Airline visited Reina Beatrix airport on Friday. The visit to Aruba is part of the airline’s search for possible new destinations in the Caribbean.

During the visit, the Sky team received information about the airport facilities, the certification process for the start of a route to Aruba, possible support from the airport and Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA).

During a tour of the airport, a visit was made to both the airport building and the side where aircraft are handled.

Fast growing

SKY Airline, stylized as SꓘY, operates from the Comodoro Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport in Santiago, Chile. SKY is now the second largest airline in the country, behind LATAM Airlines.

It is also the first airline in Chile to operate according to a so-called “low cost” model. operates under a low-cost model in the country. Sky now operates routes to Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Uruguay.