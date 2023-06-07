Sky High Dominicana now allows bags of up to 32 kilo for check-in

KRALENDIJK – Sky High Airlines from the Dominican Republic, which operates two weekly flights between the Dominican Republic and Bonaire has recently become more generous in terms of allowed baggage.

Passengers on all routes can now check in a suitcase weighing up to a maximum of 32 kilograms, an increase from the previous limit of 23 kilograms.

Although the airline, established in 2012, had a difficult start, it has been growing steadily in recent years. The carrier now flies to 19 destinations in the region and the United States. Sky High’s fleet currently consists of relatively modern aircraft, including 50-seat Embraer 145 and 100-seat Embraer 190.

