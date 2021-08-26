SkyTeam meets SkyTeam at Bonaire International Airport













Photo: BIA

Kralendijk- On Wednesday two planes in full ‘Skyteam livery’ came face to face at Bonaire International Airport (BIA), in the form of a KLM Boeing 777 and a Delta Airlines Boeing 737.

Both Airlines, together with -other airlines such as Air France, Aerolineas Argentinas, AeroMexico and Aeroflot- form part of the SkyTeam alliance.

As part of the alliance agreement, all airlines have one or more planes painted in a full SkyTeam livery. While the KLM 777 in silvery SkyTeam livery has visited Bonaire before, yesterday was the first time that both airlines had planes on the tarmac with the same color scheme.

Alliance

A total of 19 member airlines work together in the SkyTeam alliance. Together the carriers execute a total of over 15,445 daily flights to 1,036 destinations in 170 countries.