KRALENDIJK – The slaughterhouse at the Kaminda Lagoen will be closed for a period of 2.5 weeks, starting June 15.

During that time, the slaughterhouse will move to the temporary location, from where the slaughtering activities will continue during the renovation of the slaughterhouse.

The head of the veterinary department, Claire Cointepas, advises animal owners to make an appointment now for the period after reopening at the temporary location.