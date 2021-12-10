Slaughterhouse Bonaire open again













KRALENDIJK- The slaughterhouse on Bonaire is open again. This means that those who want to have animals to slaughter can now have this done in a professional environment.

However, the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) warns that not everything is ready yet. For example, pigs cannot be slaughtered for the time being. Another imperfection is that the scale present in the slaughterhouse are also not yet working properly. As a result, an official receipt with the weight of the slaughtered animal cannot be issued at the moment.