Slaughterhouse Bonaire positive about the future

KRALENDIJK- The slaughterhouse on Bonaire is looking positively towards the future after several investments in both facilities and personnel.

In a joint project with the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV), work is being done on the renovation of the slaughterhouse. In addition, the employees of the Veterinary Department Bonaire have undergone a slaughter training.

The training, which took place in Curaçao, was provided by SVO from the Netherlands. The course was attended together with colleagues from Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint-Eustatius. Throughout the training week, topics such as animal welfare in the slaughterhouse, hygienic slaughtering, and the latest slaughter techniques were covered in a combination of theory and practice.

Food safety

With the new information from the training, the Veterinary Department will be able to continue ensuring food safety in slaughtering in the coming period.