Staff slaughterhouse Bonaire attend course for better and safer slaughtering

KRALENDIJK – In anticipation of the reopening of the slaughterhouse, the employees of the slaughterhouse are taking a course to improve and make the process of slaughtering safer in the future. Slaughtering is an important process in the chain from livestock to consumer, where everything revolves around animal welfare, hygiene, food safety and control, both for the livestock and the meat.

The slaughterhouse will be understaffed due to this course on slaughter techniques from April 24, 2023 to April 28, 2023 (closed on April 27 due to King’s Day). People who want to have their sheep and goats slaughtered for Dia di Rincon are advised to make an appointment before April 24, 2023. To meet the increasing demand for slaughtering of goats and sheep for Dia di Rincon, the slaughterhouse will increase its daily slaughtering capacity from April 11, 2023 to April 21, 2023.