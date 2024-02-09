Smoke detectors save lives | Advertisement

9 februari 2024 12:02 pm

Smoke detectors save lives

In a fire, most casualties fall because of smoke inhalation. Smoke detectors raise the alarm when they detect smoke. A smoke detector can therefore save your life.

Did you know that

  • you can’t smell anything while sleeping, including smoke?
  • a smoke detector sounds an alarm and ensures that you have time to escape?
  • smoke detectors do not go off when you are just smoking a cigarette?
  • a smoke detector is really easy to install, it usually takes only 1 minute?
  • smoke detectors can be bought at DIY and electronics stores?
  • For more information about smoke detectors, go to www.rijksdienstcn.com

