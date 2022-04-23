Snorkeling and diving club Queen Angels celebrates 40 years on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The Queen Angels Dive and Snorkel Club celebrated its 40th anniversary last Thursday, April 21. The sorority meets weekly for diving or snorkelling.

“Over the years, the club has grown significantly in terms of membership. Now we try to keep the club small-scale and cosy.” said chairwoman Kathleen Roelens. “In the early years of the club, everything about the underwater world was looked up in books and drawn in small notebooks. Now that happens digitally and we enjoy the beautiful photos that we share in a group app every week.

The celebration took place aboard a wooden schooner to toast to many more years of intense fun and enjoyment at the weekly snorkelling and diving mornings.