Social Work Department and Seventh Day Adventist Church team up against Domestic Violence in St. Eustatius

LTR: Monica Smith, pedagogical adviser; Vernon Illige, social worker at the Social Support Unit and Ereina Hunt-Gorden, domestic violence and child abuse family support coordinator. Photo: OLSE

ORANJESTAD – The Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Prevention Department and the Social Domain’s Social Work Department came together to share an anti-domestic violence message with the Seventh-day Adventist Church’s women’s ministry. Saturday’s presentation was part of the women ministry’s  “End it Now” program.

The team discussed the various forms of domestic violence, including child abuse, the signs and the impact on the victims. They explained the cycle of abuse, why victims sometimes gets stuck in abusive relationship, adult peer pressure and how friends and family members ca sometimes encourage the perpetrator to mistreat their partners.   

