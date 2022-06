KRALENDIJK- On Thursday there was a soft opening of the old Amas field at Tera Kòra. The opening took place in the presence of the deputy of Sport, James Kroon.

The field formerly called Amas will also be given a new name, Juanita Egdwina Josephia. She played an important role for the sport in the district.

The field, which used to be little more than a sandy plain, now also has an artificial grass field and looks unrecognizably different.