Soon more online payment options for Visitor Entry Tax Bonaire 

KRALENDIJK- Soon there will be more possibilities to pay the Visitor Entry Tax (VET), or the tourist tax, online.

Some visitors, especially those without a credit card, encountered difficulties paying the tax before arrival. Due to the accelerated introduction of the new tourist tax, it was only possible to pay by credit card so far.

However, the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) promises that in September payments will also be possible with iDEAL, PayPal and other commonly used payment methods. Travelers who pay at the airport can pay with all types of credit and debit cards. iDEAL is a payment method used by many Dutch consumers for online payments, which are directly debited from their current accounts.

Cash

Cash payments are not possible, and will still not be possible in the future. OLB emphasizes that the funds are received directly into the bank account of the Finance Department of the Public Entity. This minimizes the risk of any fraud associated with cash payments.