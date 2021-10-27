Source of new COVID-19 cases is known

- 21Shares
KRALENDIJK – On October 27, 2021, there are 84 active cases of COVID-19 on Bonaire. Of the 35 test results received, 5 were positive. The source of the new cases is known.
7 people are hospitalized due to Covid-19. 2 patients are in the special care unit. 1 patient is in hospital in Curacao and 1 patient is in the hospital on Aruba. There are 10 people who have recovered from COVID-19.
Get tested if you feel sick. It could take a while before you receive the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your results because you can infect other people. Staying at home prevents spread to people outside of your own household. To bring the number of infections down and prevent infection with the Coronavirus it is important to maintain hygiene instructions such as keeping a social distance of at least 1.5 meters and washing your hands regularly with water and soap.
Do you have a fever, a sore throat or other complaints that might be related to Covid-19? Then stay at home and call 0800-0800. Apply hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and sleep sufficiently. Take care of yourself and those around you.
