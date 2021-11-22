Special education students record video clip about handwashing













The youngsters who, together with José Martis (l), who helped execute the project

KRALENDIJK- In the context of International Children’s Day, a group of special education youngsters on the island recorded a video clip about the importance of hands washing.

The videoclip was taped by 8 students from special education, the Unit Special Education Cluster 3A. Commissioner Nina den Heyer in a video message congratulated the youngsters with the completion of their project.

“I think it’s a very relevant topic. Washing your hands is and will remain important during this Covid pandemic,” said the Commisioner to the young people. The Commissioner thinks that the song that accompanies the video clip can help remind especially the younger ones that the regular washing of hands is quite important.