KRALENDIJK – At the MBO Bonaire and the ROC Mondriaan in the Netherlands, special high tech classrooms have now been set up, allowing ICT students to follow lessons in real time at both locations.

This is a unique development in the Dutch Caribbean, through which students from Bonaire, but also from the other (egg) countries in the Dutch Caribbean can receive lessons on a high level in the region.

Financing

The training that started in the school year 2020/2021 in a completely renovated practical building, is financed by the Ministry of Education and the Shared Service Organization (SSO) of Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland. In addition, the SSO also provides a number of teachers who teach in the field of ICT and students are given the opportunity to further develop themselves within the SSO.

Increasing demand

There is and will be an increasing demand for ICT personnel, because more and more things are going digital, but also because security on networks and on the worldwide web is becoming more and more challenging. The two educational institutions have been working together for some time to make the ICT courses at both schools increasingly modern and innovative in order to better match the labor market.